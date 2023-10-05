Vivek Wadhwa’s new venture aims to use breath to detect cancer
Vivek Wadhwa, an entrepreneur and academic who’s well known in Silicon Valley, has been working on a long-shot project to detect cancer in people using only their breath—similar to using a breathalyzer.
