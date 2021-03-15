In a separate video message, former captain of West Indies cricket team Richie Richardson too thanked Modi for providing the vaccines.
"On behalf of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda, I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for his kind generosity in offering us 40,000 Oxford AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine. We are extremely grateful to you and your country sir," said Richardson.
Another West Indies former cricketer, Jimmy Adams too thanked India for providing the vaccines.
"We are all deeply grateful to the government of India and on behalf of the people in the Caribbean I would like to thank you for this great initiative," said Adams.