Vivo allowed by court to operate bank accounts in India with some conditions
- Chinese smartphone maker Vivo had challenged the freezing of bank accounts by the ED
Delhi High Court (HC) has lifted a freeze on chinese smartphone maker Vivo's bank accounts imposed by India's financial crime agency and has ordered the company to provide a bank guarantee.
The court has allowed de-freezing of Vivo's bank accounts attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has asked the Chinese company to operate the bank account subject to furnishing bank guarantee of ₹950 crore & also to maintain balance of ₹250 crore. Further, the company will have to give the details of remittances to ED, as per the notice.
The ED had blocked nearly 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo’s India business and its associates that were holding ₹465 crore as part of a probe into alleged money-laundering by the company.
This comes after Delhi HC on Friday directed ED to decide by July 13 on Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s representation seeking permission to operate its frozen bank accounts. The court also asked the agency to seek instructions on a plea by Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd’s challenging freezing of its nine bank accounts.
Senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Vivo India, submitted that the freezing of the bank accounts has brought the functioning of the petitioner to a standstill and there are crores of rupees that have to be paid as statutory dues apart from the payment of salaries to its employees.
The probe agency, on July 5, raided several places across the country in the money laundering investigation against Vivo and related firms. The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra.
Vivo argued that if the funds in its bank accounts continue to be frozen, it would be further in breach of law as it would be unable to pay its statutory dues besides employee salaries. “The freezing also prevents payment of salaries to the thousands of employees," Vivo said in its 97-page petition.
Vivo India is a unit of China’s Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd, which designs and develops smartphone accessories, software and online services.
(With inputs from agencies)
