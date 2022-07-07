While carrying out searches at 48 locations across the country belonging to Vivo Mobiles India and its 23 associated companies, the ED has seized balance of ₹465 crore from 119 bank accounts
In order to avoid paying taxes in India, Chinese mobile manufacturer firm Vivo India "remitted" about 50% of its turnover, which is ₹62,476 crore, mainly to China.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has seized funds worth ₹465 crore from 119 bank accounts by various entities, ₹73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars after its pan-India raids that were launched early this week on July 5 against Vivo Mobile India and its 23 associated firms.
The ED said an ex-director of Vivo, Bin Lou, left India in 2018 after incorporating a number of companies that are now under its scanner.
The agency alleged that "employees of Vivo India, including some Chinese nationals, did not cooperate with the search proceedings and tried to abscond, remove and hide digital devices which were retrieved by the search teams."
