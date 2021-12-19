Vivo India's ‘Switch Off’ campaign highlights the cause of child neglect

The company, via a television commercial, said smartphones have become an integral part of our day-to-day lives, be it business, communication, information, or entertainment. However, with its increasing significance, especially post-pandemic, excessive use of smartphones has also impacted relationships. “We might not be fully aware, but smartphones have jeopardized the quality of our relationships with everyone around us and is now adversely impacting the parent-child relationship, too," it said in a statement.