Vivo PMLA case: ED arrests four including MD of Lava International after raids

The Enforcement Directorate arrested four individuals linked to Chinese mobile company Vivo under PMLA Act on Tuesday. The accused include the MD of Lava International, a chartered accountant and a Chinese national. The probe agency had conducted a raid on premises linked to the accused on Monday and seized cash amounting to more than ₹10 lakhs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ED a whopping ₹62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India. A money laundering case was registered last year in February and the ED raided the company and linked people in July 2022. ED claims to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

More to come…

