VISAKHAPATNAM : Vishakhapatnam District Collector, Mallikarjuna, on Friday said that the authorities have received a list of international returnees who entered Andhra Pradesh from Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad airport. The authorities confirmed that they have traced and tested some passengers for Omicron variant.

However, some passengers are still untraceable according to the official statement.

Move come amid a growing concerns of the new Coronavirus Variant ‘Omicron’ that has more than thirty mutations and has been designated a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization.

The Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, has confirmed two cases that tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka. This has further led other states to tighten their border rules in order to stop the spread of the new variant.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh went up to 20,73,252 as 159 were added afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

With 9,216 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,15,757, while the active cases increased to 99,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 60 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.84 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 19 days, according to the ministry.

