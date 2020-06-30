Two people were killed and four others were taken ill after benzene gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company at Parawada near here early on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

Police sources said that around 30 employees were working at the time of the mishap on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. On inhaling the gas, around six persons collapsed and were rushed to hospital. While it is reported that the accident occurred at 11.30 p.m. on Monday, the incident came to light only in the early hours of Tuesday.

The cause of the leak that took place in a reactor unit at the plant is yet to be established.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inquired about the accident. The factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, of the four affected employees, one is said to be serious. They are undergoing treatment at Gajuwaka private hospital. The deceased have been identified as Narendra and Gowri Shankar. An official said that Narendra was the shift incharge when the incident occurred.

The incident comes nearly two months after 11 people were killed and over 1000 taken ill after gas leak at a chemical plant here.

