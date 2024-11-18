Vizag, Paradip ports to be connected to Chennai-Vladivostok trade route for oil and gas supply, union minister says

The major Indian ports of Paradip and Vishakhapatnam will be connected to the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor to increase efficiency in oil and gas supply, said union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarabananda Sonowal.

Speaking at the Sagarmanthan conclave on Monday in New Delhi to discuss global maritime affairs, Sonowal said the Vishakhapatnam and Paradip ports would be brought into the fray to strengthen the India-Russia trade in crude oil and natural gas.

Also read | India to use Russian rail to bring Mongolian coking coal to Vladivostok "Trade on the Vladivostok-Chennai corridor has started, ships have started coming in. All our ports in the Bay of Bengal such as Vizag and Paradip have been connected to this trade route," said Sonowal.

The Chennai-Vladivostok route connects India's south eastern court to Russia's far east, and is a strategic alternative to the more commonly-used Red Sea route, which is currently unstable due to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Cementing terms He said his ministry was working on cementing the terms set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in government talks with Greece, which holds a significant portion of global maritime activity.

"By tonnage, Greece has the top of the ship-owning capicity," Sonowal told reporters at Sagarmanthan, a global summit organised by the ministry along with the Observer Research Foundation.

Also read | Maritime corridor, trade on Shringla’s Russia visit agenda The addition of more ports in the India-Russia corridor comes as the government focuses on the India-Middle East-Europe (IMEC) Economic Corridor and the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).