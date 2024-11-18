Vizag, Paradip ports to be connected to Chennai-Vladivostok trade route for oil and gas supply, union minister says

  • The government is focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe (IMEC) Economic Corridor and the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published18 Nov 2024, 09:55 PM IST
The Chennai-Vladivostok route connects India's south eastern coast to Russia's far east.
The Chennai-Vladivostok route connects India’s south eastern coast to Russia’s far east.

The major Indian ports of Paradip and Vishakhapatnam will be connected to the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor to increase efficiency in oil and gas supply, said union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarabananda Sonowal.

Speaking at the Sagarmanthan conclave on Monday in New Delhi to discuss global maritime affairs, Sonowal said the Vishakhapatnam and Paradip ports would be brought into the fray to strengthen the India-Russia trade in crude oil and natural gas.

Also read |  India to use Russian rail to bring Mongolian coking coal to Vladivostok

"Trade on the Vladivostok-Chennai corridor has started, ships have started coming in. All our ports in the Bay of Bengal such as Vizag and Paradip have been connected to this trade route," said Sonowal.

The Chennai-Vladivostok route connects India's south eastern court to Russia's far east, and is a strategic alternative to the more commonly-used Red Sea route, which is currently unstable due to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Cementing terms

He said his ministry was working on cementing the terms set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in government talks with Greece, which holds a significant portion of global maritime activity.

"By tonnage, Greece has the top of the ship-owning capicity," Sonowal told reporters at Sagarmanthan, a global summit organised by the ministry along with the Observer Research Foundation.

Also read |  Maritime corridor, trade on Shringla’s Russia visit agenda

The addition of more ports in the India-Russia corridor comes as the government focuses on the India-Middle East-Europe (IMEC) Economic Corridor and the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The government is also focusing on modernising ports to facilitate exports, Sonowal said, adding that construction on India's largest port, in Vadhawan, has begun. It will have a cargo handling capacity of 300 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), he said.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaVizag, Paradip ports to be connected to Chennai-Vladivostok trade route for oil and gas supply, union minister says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.