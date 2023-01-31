Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 31 January announced that Visakhapatnam will be the new state capital.

Earlier in 2015, the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu had declared that Amaravati would be the new capital. However, in 2020, the state planned to have three capital cities — Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

In March last year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruled against three capitals and told the government to develop Amaravati, which has become the centre of a land scam.

Here are 7 unique factors of the new capital:

1) Two ports: Visakhapatnam is the only city in India which can boast two of the largest ports in the country - the Vizag port and Gangavaram Port.

In 1993, the Visakhapatnam port was opened and figured in India's top five ports in terms of the volume of cargo handled in 2022. Also, Gangavaram is India’s deepest port with a total depth of 21 meters and was inaugurated in 2009, reported Hindustan Times.

2) First naval shooting range: In August 2022, a Composite Indoor Shooting Range (CISR) was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command at INS Karna, on the Eastern Seaboard. Home to one of the three major bases of Eastern Naval Command, it is also the headquarters of ENC.

3) ‘Jewel of East Coast’: Visakhapatnam is crowned as the ‘Jewel of the East coast’ as it has one of the largest port cities in south India. The city has several beaches, museums, temples, which have turned it into a tourist hotspot too. It is also the largest and most populous city in Andhra Pradesh.

4) First submarine museum in South Asia: In 2002, INS Kursura decommissioned in 2001 and converted into a submarine museum in Rama Krishna beach. It is also the world’s second submarine museum.

5) Oldest shipyard in India: The Hindustan Shipyard Limited, established in 1941, is India's oldest shipyard. In July, the Hindustan Shipyard Limited announced its highest-ever turnover yet of ₹759 crore (provisional) for the financial year 2021-22. The ministry of defence enterprise unlocked the unique milestone of building 200 ships and completing 2,000 repairs since its inception.

6) ‘INS Arihant’ built in Vizag: India's first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine 'INS Arihant’ was launched for sea trials in 2009 on Vijay Diwas by the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The 6,000 tonne vessel was built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam.

7) RRR’s Alluri Seeta Rama Raju hails from Vizag: SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster 'RRR' (Rise, Roar, Revolt) catapulted Alluri Sitarama Raju to instant fame. In the movie, Ram Charan played the part of the freedom fighter, who spent his early years at Vizag, his mother’s hometown.