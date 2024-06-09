Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian on Sunday quit active politics after the party's defeat in the Odisha elections, and said he had no desire for a post or power, and his intentions were only to help his mentor Naveen Patnaik.

VK Pandian, the close aide of Naveen Patnaik who joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the assembly polls, quit active politics on Sunday after the party's defeat in the Odisha elections, and apologised to the entire Biju Parivaar if he had hurt anyone in the journey.

The development comes just a day after party supremo and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik praised Pandian and rejected criticism of him for the party's performance in the assembly elections.

"This is unfortunate. He did an 'excellent job'. He is a person of integrity and honesty," said Naveen Patnaik, praising his close aide.

On Sunday, in a video message, Pandian reiterated that he had no desire for a post or power and his intentions were only to help his mentor Naveen Patnaik.

A bureaucrat-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu, who is facing criticism from party leaders after BJD's dismissal in the assembly polls, said that he left the IAS taking voluntary retirement and joined the BJD to assist my mentor Naveen Patnaik, adding, "My only intent was to help him, as anyone would do for his mentor or family."

“Twelve years ago, I joined the Chief Minister's office. It was an honour to be working for Naveen Patnaik. The experience and learnings I had are for a lifetime. His grace, leadership ethics, and above all, his love for the people of Odisha always inspired me," said Pandian.

Stating that Naveen Patnaik's expectation from him was to implement his vision for Odisha, Pandian said, "We successfully crossed many milestones in health, education, poverty reduction, investment, women empowerment and also in temple and heritage projects."

Pandian added that it has been his shortcoming, that I was not been able to effectively counter some of his political narratives at the right time.

"I had no desire whatsoever for a political post or power. That's why I was neither a candidate nor holding any post in the party," said the former bureaucrat.

Pandian said that he comes from a a very humble family and a small village, and Lord Jagannath made his childhood dream to join the IAS and serve the people.

“Since my family is from Kendrapada, I came to Odisha. From the day I set my foot in the soil of Odisha, I got immense love from the people. I have tried to work very hard for the people."

In the 147-member assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats, while BJD secured 51 seats. Whereas, Congress won 14 seats, the CPI (M) one.

