Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has been discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital. A large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital with flower bouquets to welcome her.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/F0WgizflVD — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently while under judicial custody. She was formally released from the jail on 27 January after she completed the four-year jail term in a ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case.

#WATCH | Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



She was admitted to the hospital with the complaint fever last week and was later diagnosed with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/AyapUI4Y1T — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

Prior to her discharge, Dr Ramesh Krishna, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, told reporters, "Vital parameters of former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala are stable."

The health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Saturday had stated that Sasikala is asymptomatic of COVID-19.

"The team of doctors attending Sasikala has taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with the advice of home quarantine," the BMCRI had informed on Saturday.





















