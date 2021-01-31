OPEN APP
Home >News >India >VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru
A file photo of VK Sasikala.
A file photo of VK Sasikala.

VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 12:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • VK Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently
  • She was formally released from the jail on 27 January

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has been discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital. A large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital with flower bouquets to welcome her.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed the 37 lakh mark.

'Made in India vaccines are a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
The Western Railways is gearing up to start local services in Mumbai from 1 February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Travelling in Mumbai local trains from 1 Feb? Here's what you need to know

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
A file photo of VK Sasikala.

VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
A worker sprays disinfectants inside a cinema hall to prepare it for reopening.

100% occupancy in cinema halls, theatres from 1 Feb, new SOPs issued

1 min read . 11:55 AM IST

Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently while under judicial custody. She was formally released from the jail on 27 January after she completed the four-year jail term in a 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Prior to her discharge, Dr Ramesh Krishna, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, told reporters, "Vital parameters of former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala are stable."

The health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Saturday had stated that Sasikala is asymptomatic of COVID-19.

"The team of doctors attending Sasikala has taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with the advice of home quarantine," the BMCRI had informed on Saturday.






Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout