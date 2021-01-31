VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
- VK Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently
- She was formally released from the jail on 27 January
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has been discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital. A large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital with flower bouquets to welcome her.
Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has been discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital. A large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital with flower bouquets to welcome her.
Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently while under judicial custody. She was formally released from the jail on 27 January after she completed the four-year jail term in a ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case.
Prior to her discharge, Dr Ramesh Krishna, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, told reporters, "Vital parameters of former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala are stable."
The health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Saturday had stated that Sasikala is asymptomatic of COVID-19.
"The team of doctors attending Sasikala has taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with the advice of home quarantine," the BMCRI had informed on Saturday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.