VK Sasikala's health stable, needs oxygen due to secondary infections, says nephew TTV Dhinakaran1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 12:12 PM IST
- A Rapid Antigen Test of the former AIADMK leader, who had also complained of breathlessness, has come back negative for coronavirus
The health of VK Sasikala -- a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa -- who was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital from Central Jail after she complained of fever, is stable, said her nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday.
"I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told news agency ANI.
India’s weekly covid count drops below 100,000, nearly 40% of them in Kerala3 min read . 01:09 PM IST
US Covid-19 deaths top WWII fatalities as Joe Biden warns worst yet to come3 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Covid vaccine hesitancy: Harsh Vardhan reiterates 'vaccine safe and effective'1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
A Rapid Antigen Test of the former AIADMK leader, who had also complained of breathlessness, has come back negative for coronavirus.
On Wednesday, she was first taken to the hospital within the Bengaluru jail where she has been serving a four-year term.
Within hours she was shifted to the Bowring hospital.
The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.
In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth ₹1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.
Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.
As per reports, Sasikala is set to be released from Bengaluru jail on 27 January after paying ₹10 crore-fine in the disproportionate assets case.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.