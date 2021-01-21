OPEN APP
Home >News >India >VK Sasikala's health stable, needs oxygen due to secondary infections, says nephew TTV Dhinakaran
VK Sasikala.
VK Sasikala.

VK Sasikala's health stable, needs oxygen due to secondary infections, says nephew TTV Dhinakaran

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 12:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A Rapid Antigen Test of the former AIADMK leader, who had also complained of breathlessness, has come back negative for coronavirus

The health of VK Sasikala -- a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa -- who was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital from Central Jail after she complained of fever, is stable, said her nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday.

"I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
ANI Photo

India’s weekly covid count drops below 100,000, nearly 40% of them in Kerala

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20 in Washington, DC.

US Covid-19 deaths top WWII fatalities as Joe Biden warns worst yet to come

3 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Covid vaccine hesitancy: Harsh Vardhan reiterates 'vaccine safe and effective'

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST

A Rapid Antigen Test of the former AIADMK leader, who had also complained of breathlessness, has come back negative for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, she was first taken to the hospital within the Bengaluru jail where she has been serving a four-year term.

Within hours she was shifted to the Bowring hospital.

The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.

As per reports, Sasikala is set to be released from Bengaluru jail on 27 January after paying 10 crore-fine in the disproportionate assets case.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout