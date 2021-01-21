The health of VK Sasikala -- a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa -- who was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital from Central Jail after she complained of fever, is stable, said her nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday.

"I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told news agency ANI.

A Rapid Antigen Test of the former AIADMK leader, who had also complained of breathlessness, has come back negative for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, she was first taken to the hospital within the Bengaluru jail where she has been serving a four-year term.

Within hours she was shifted to the Bowring hospital.

The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth ₹1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.

As per reports, Sasikala is set to be released from Bengaluru jail on 27 January after paying ₹10 crore-fine in the disproportionate assets case.

