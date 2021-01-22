VK Sasikala's treatment under standard Covid protocol, says Bengaluru hospital

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who tested positive for coronavirus is being treated with standard Covid-19 protocol, Victoria Hospital Bengaluru said on Friday.

"With the diagnosis of COVID-19 severe pneumonia with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism, the patient is being treated with standard COVID-19 protocol at the Trauma Care Centre of Victoria Hospital," read the health bulletin from the hospital.

Doctors treating the 63-year-old jailed aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has said that Sasikala has been shifted to a Covid-19 intensive care unit.

She was referred to another hospital for a CT Scan and other tests, Director of the Bowring Hospital Dr Manoj Kumar HV has said.

Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday said that her health was stable. "I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable and the doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors are still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told news agency ANl.

The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth ₹1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just six days away from her release from prison on 27 January.

With agency inputs

