VK Singh takes charge as Director (Technical) of REC

NEW DELHI :V.K. Singh has taken charge as Director (Technical) of REC Limited with effect from 12th July, 2022, said a statement from the company on Friday.
Before this elevation, Singh was Executive Director in REC holding portfolio of key business areas including Private Sector Project Management, Entity Appraisal and Procurement and is also a Director on the Board of REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited.
He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and has a career spanning more than 33 years across power sector PSUs, NTPC, PGCIL and REC.
In his 15 year stint with REC, he has delivered in key operations of the company involving Policy formulation, Project & Entity Appraisal, Business Planning, Stressed Assets Management and MoU negotiations besides heading operations at REC’s subsidiary for some time.
REC is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.
Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; for various types of projects including generation, transmission, distribution and renewable energy.
