Vladimir Putin arrives in India; PM Modi to host private dinner for Russian President — Watch video

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening to further expand India-Russia ties. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders embraced each other on the red carpet after Putin walked down from the aircraft.

Both the leaders travelled in the same car as they departed from the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi.

Putin's visit to India assumes greater importance as it is taking place against the backdrop of Trump tariffs.

The Russian leader will be in Delhi for nearly 27-hours. Modi will also host a private dinner for Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and India enjoy relationships ‘in most sensitive areas’.

‘We share technologies. This is a completely unique phenomenon. This is a privileged strategic partnership. India is indeed our great partner," RT quoted Peskov as saying.

On Friday, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the 23rd India-Russia summit.

Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning.

The focus of the summit meeting between Modi and Putin on Friday is likely to be closely watched.

Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.

In September 2025, the bonhomie between Modi and Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. the leaders shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet, and the Russian President reportedly waited for about 10 minutes for Modi to join him for the drive.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said that he think there are many areas where India and Russia can collaborate, including in the technology space, in the area of cyber security, artificial intelligence, and in the area of a trusted value chain for electronics manufacture.

Putin's India visit schedule Friday, 05 December 2025 1100 hrs

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:30 hrs

Wreath Laying

Venue: Rajghat

1150 hrs Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House

1350 hrs Press Statements

Venue: Hyderabad House

1540 hrs

Business Event

Venue: TBC

1900 hrs

Meeting with President

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan