Vladimir Putin reveals why he could not wish PM Modi 'Happy Birthday' in advance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, received innumerable birthday wishes from politicians, dignitaries as well as his well-wishers.
PM Modi, who is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on his birthday, received in-person birthday wishes from global leaders, and dignitaries who have attended the key geopolitical event.
One such global political leader is Vladimir Putin. The Russian President wished “all the best" to his “dear friend" Prime Minister Modi as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the annual SCO Summit.
In their first meeting after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year, Putin wished India and Prime Minister Modi.
Vladimir Putin said, "I would like to wish India all the best. I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday. As per the Russian tradition, we never offer Congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now".
“But I would like you to know that we know about that. And we wish you all the best. We wish all the best to the friendly Indian nation and we wish prosperity to India under your leadership," the 69-year-old Russian president said.
Putin said the relations between Russia and India continue to develop very rapidly and have the nature of a strategic privileged partnership, asserting that the two countries are actively engaging on international platforms.
“Had a wonderful meeting with President Putin. We got the opportunity to discuss furthering India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, defence, and more. We also discussed other bilateral and global issues," PM Modi tweeted about his meeting with Putin.
Prime Minister Modi arrived here on Thursday night on an around 24-hour visit.
The annual summit of the eight-nation influential grouping is taking place amid the growing geo-political turmoil largely triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's aggressive military posturing in the Taiwan Strait.
Launched in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.
(With PTI inputs)
