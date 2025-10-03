Vladimir Putin says India, Russia have ‘special relationship’, praises PM Modi as ‘wise leader’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 2 praised Prime Minister Narendra Mod as a “wise leader” who “thinks first about his country”, ANI reported, citing a Russia Today. The

Putin's comments came at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, where he also stated that India and Russia share a “special” relationship.

The statements are significant as India and Russia's relationship has bloomed while Donald Trump's hiked tariffs on India stalled free trade agreement (FTA) talks between US and India.

Also, in his address during the 80th UN General Assembly session last week, US President Donald Trump called China and India “primary funders” of the ongoing Ukraine war, accusing them of financing it by continuing to buy Russian oil.

What did Vladimir Putin say? ‘People in India do not forget…’ Russia Today quoted Putin saying, “People in India do not forget about this and our relations, I believe. Some 15 years ago, we made an announcement about a privileged strategic partnership, and that is the best description. Prime Minister Modi is a very wise leader who thinks first about his country.”

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of US tariffs imposed on Indian imports at the Valdai Discussion Club, President Putin stressed that if India stops buying Russian oil, it could suffer economic losses of USD 9 to 10 billion. He expressed confidence that PM Narendra Modi wouldn't bow down to any foreign pressure and also backed India's dignity and strategic autonomy.

"There is no political aspect here; it's purely an economic calculation. "Will India give up our energy resources? If so, it will incur certain losses. Estimates vary; some say it could be around $9-10 billion. But if it doesn't refuse, sanctions will be imposed, and the loss will be the same. So why refuse if it also carries domestic political costs? [Indian people] will never allow themselves to be humiliated by anyone. I know Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, he will also not make any such decisions," Putin added, as per Russia Today.

Putin, Lavrov to visit India: What we know The development comes after the reports of Putin's visit to India at the end of this year.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit India before President Putin's visit to prepare for the summit and discuss bilateral issues.

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, Lavrov announced that a visit by the Russian President is planned for New Delhi in December, marking the ongoing diplomatic preparations.