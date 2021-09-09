Vladimir Putin slams withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

After almost two decades of stay in Afghanistan, the US and its partners exited the country on 31 August. This was in accordance with the terms of an agreement signed with the Pakistan backed Taliban in February last year. The exit of the US and its partners coincided with the Taliban launching a massive military offensive across the country and arriving at the borders of Kabul city on 15 August, causing the collapse of the Afghan government headed by Ashraf Ghani. The Taliban takeover of the country has resulted in a flood of Afghans leaving Afghanistan.