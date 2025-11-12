Vladimir Putin to visit India on 5 December; will attend Russia-India Forum 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting India on 5 December. His visit will coincide with the Russia-India Forum 2025, scheduled for 4-5 December, the Roscongress has said.

“The Russia-India Forum will be held in New Delhi, India, on December 4-5, 2025. The event will be timed to coincide with the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, scheduled for December 5, 2025. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation,” the Russia-India Forum said.

The news comes amid Russian state media TASS saying that Russia is "actively preparing" for Putin's visit to India before the end of the year.

"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said.

The upcoming visit by the Russian President will mark his first visit to India since 2021. Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in person on 1 September this year in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that progress has been made in trade talks with India and also claimed that India has cut down on its imports of Russian oil.

When asked about the trade deal, the US President said, "We're making a deal with India. Much different than we had. Right now they don't love me but they will love us again. We're getting a fair deal. They're very good negotiators so Sergio you will have to take a look at that. I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody".