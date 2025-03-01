Vlogger in Bengaluru rapes woman under false promise of marriage, arrested

The Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a vlogger for allegedly raping a young woman he met on social media by deceiving her with false promise of marriage, reported NDTV.

According to the details, the accused has been identified as Junaid, a resident of Vazhikadavu.

Police said that Junaid had been sexually exploiting the woman for nearly two years at various hotels in Malappuram and nearby areas.

Following this, he took nude photos of her and used them to threaten her.

Later when the victim lodged a complaint, the Malappuram police registered a case and tracked down the accused, who was on his way abroad to evade arrest.

Police mentioned that the accused was arrested near Bengaluru Airport by a team led by Malappuram Inspector P Vishnu in the early hours of Saturday.

After completing legal formalities, the accused was produced before a local court, said the police.

