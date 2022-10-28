V.O. Chidambaranar Port handles record volume of windmill blades

New Delhi: V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu handled 120 number of imported windmill blades, the highest volume in a single consignment on October 27, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in a press release on Friday.
The port surpassed the previous highest import of 60 windmill blades in a single consignment. “The entire consignment was handled diligently with two Harbour Mobile cranes, with utmost concern for the safety of the cargo and cargo handling workers," the ministry added.
V.O. Chidambaranar Port had handled 2,906 windmill blades during the financial year 2021-22 and 1,598 windmill blades during the current financial year up to September 2022.
“The flatbottomed Vessel ‘MV.NAN FENG ZHI XING’ with arrival draft of 6.60 metres, loaded with 120 windmill blades (Length:76.8 Metres), was berthed at the port on October 25, 2022 and the entire consignment was unloaded in a span of 44 hours. The windmill blades manufactured in China were shipped from the port of Changshu and imported through VOC Port for the windmill farms functioning across the country," the ministry said.
The port provides ample storage area for stacking the windmill blades and accessories, congestion free and easy access to the long retractable Windmill blade trucks. The hinterland access is seamless through the national highways network connecting the port.
T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority said that the excellent services offered by VOC Port in handling of Windmill blades directly contributes to service mechanism towards sustainable development in the region and helps to enhance renewable energy capacity of India.
This comes in the backdrop of the government’s push for renewable energy projects in the country to achieve the net zero target of 2070. The infrastructure facilities are being developed to import equipment that is still not manufactured in the country. The port has become an example on how wind energy projects can be supported through tailor made facilities.
