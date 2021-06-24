Informing the fact that India imports about 80% of its toys, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on people to change the situation and focus on local manufacturing.

The PM said that crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation. Modi also said India's share is only about 1.5 billion dollars in the global toy market of approximately 100 billion dollars.

The statement came in the backdrop of Toycathon-2021, where the PM was interacting with some participants via video conferencing.

"Today, we import around 80% of our toys from abroad. This means crores of rupees of the country are going abroad on them. It is very important to change this situation," Modi said.

Emphasising the importance of toys, he said if the child's first school is his or her family, then the first book and the first friends are toys.

"Our focus should be on developing toys, games that present every aspect of Indianness in interesting, interactive ways," Modi said.

He also said the orchestration of the first Toycathon strengthened the age-old Indian belief that where there is courage, there is prosperity.

"The fact that more than 1,500 teams have made it to Toycathon's grand finale in the first time only points towards a bright future," he added.

Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, MSME Ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Textile Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 5, 2021, to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to June 24.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.

