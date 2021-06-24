2 min read.Updated: 24 Jun 2021, 01:38 PM ISTLivemint
The statement came in the backdrop of Toycathon-2021
Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the event
Informing the fact that India imports about 80% of its toys, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on people to change the situation and focus on local manufacturing.
The PM said that crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation. Modi also said India's share is only about 1.5 billion dollars in the global toy market of approximately 100 billion dollars.
"The fact that more than 1,500 teams have made it to Toycathon's grand finale in the first time only points towards a bright future," he added.
Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, MSME Ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Textile Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 5, 2021, to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.
