“Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has approved the appointment of Mr. Murthy GVAS, currently designated as Executive Vice President – Financial Controller and Taxation Head, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, with effect from 15th February, 2023," the company said in an exchange filing.

GVAS is a qualified Chartered Accountant with an overall experience of 32 years, of which 25 years in the telecom sector.

He has been holding the portfolio of Executive Vice President - Financial Controller and Taxation Head in the Company. He is also leading the Shared Services vertical in the finance function.

Murthy GVAS has expertise in finance operations, consolidation, compliances, taxation, systems integration, mergers and acquisitions and brings deep knowledge of the business. He is well-versed with the key business drivers, challenges and strategies.

The company also released its third quarter earnings on February 14.

