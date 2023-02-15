Vodafone Idea names Murthy GVAS as interim CFO
- Murthy GVAS is currently designated as Executive Vice President – Financial Controller and Taxation Head at Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea board approved the appointment of Murthy GVAS as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, effective February 15, 2023.
