Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Bengaluru: Unlimited data plans start at Rs. 299

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially launched its 5G services in Bengaluru, bringing high-speed mobile connectivity to one of the country’s most digitally active cities. The rollout, which begins Wednesday, forms part of the telecom operator’s phased expansion across its 17 priority circles, with the aim of completing deployment by August this year.

Following recent 5G launches in key metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh, Vi’s Bengaluru debut is expected to bolster the city’s growing demand for faster and more reliable mobile internet.

In a press release, Vi stated,“Users in Bengaluru with 5G-capable devices can now enjoy Vi 5G services, tailored to deliver enhanced digital experiences across streaming, gaming, virtual meetings, and more.” As part of its introductory offering, the company is providing unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting at ₹299.

To support the robust demands of Bengaluru’s tech-savvy population, Vi has collaborated with Samsung to install advanced and energy-efficient network infrastructure. In addition, the operator has integrated AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) that automatically fine-tune network performance for optimal user experience.

Last month, Vodafone Idea (Vi) officially launched its 5G services in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), marking a significant step in the telecom provider’s phased rollout strategy. The company announced the development, stating that the national capital is now part of its expanding high-speed network footprint.

The Delhi-NCR launch follows previous 5G activations in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna, as Vi pushes forward with its broader 5G deployment plan. The company aims to roll out 5G services across all 17 key priority circles where it holds spectrum by August this year.