Vodafone Idea rolls out 300 Vi shops in tier 3 markets of 5 states. Details here2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 03:56 PM IST
VI is planning to further increase its presence in more rural markets in the coming months
In a bid to expand its retail footprint, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has rolled out 300 new-format 'Vi Shops' across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and UP West. And it is planning to further increase its presence in more rural markets in the coming months.