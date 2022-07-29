Vodafone Idea tests 5G internet at Bengaluru's MG Road metro station

Vodafone Idea is conducting trials on the usage of street furniture for small cells and aerial fiber deployment at Metro stations in Bengaluru as part of a pilot project by TRAI.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has conducted a trial run of 5G internet at MG Road station in Bengaluru’s Namma Metro on 28 July. The telecom company announced that they demonstrated the download speed of 1.2gbps on a mobile handset at the time of testing.
Vodafone Idea is conducting trials on the usage of street furniture for small cells and aerial fiber deployment at Metro stations in Bengaluru as part of a pilot project by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
A street furniture such as electric poles, foot over bridges etc. will be used to test the 5G internet in this project. Following the success, the project are set to be used for the 5G deployment in other metro stations across the country.
Earlier, Vi had announced that it had demonstrated a range of 5G-based technology solutions as part of its 5G trials on government allocated trial spectrum in Pune and Gandhinagar. As part of the the same pilot project, Jio too tested the 5G internet at MG Road metro station amd gave a download speed of 1.4Gbps and upload speed of 65Mbps.
