Telecom operator Vodafone Idea informed that its board of Directors will meet this week on June 22, 2022, Wednesday to consider a proposal for raising funds aggregating up to ₹500 crore, by way of issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group, one of the promoters of the company.

The trading window for dealing in shares of the company shall remain closed for all designated persons under the company's Code of Conduct, and the same shall remain closed till 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting of the Board, till June 24, 2022, both days inclusive. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will reopen on June 25, 2022, Vodafone Idea announced in an exchange filing.

Vi had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹6,563 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22, which is lower than ₹7,023 crore net loss recorded in the corresponding period of last year. The company's revenue for the quarter ended March 2022 rose to ₹10,240 crore, from ₹9,647.8 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last year, posting a year-on-year increase of 6%.

Vodafone Idea's realisation per user or ARPU, a key metric for telcos, improved sharply on a sequential basis aided by November tariff hikes.

The company, has been under financial stress over the past few years, saw its total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of March 31, 2022 at ₹1,97,880 crore, comprising of deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1,13,860 crore, AGR liability of ₹65,950 crore that are due to the Government and debt from banks and financial institutions of ₹18,070 crore.

The fundraising by the telco will be key as the Indian government looks to launch 5G services this year, which will need additional investments by carriers towards spectrum acquisition and network infrastructure in the coming years.

Shares of Vodafone Idea were trading more than 2% lower at ₹8 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals. The telecom stock is down more than 48% in 2022 (YTD) so far.