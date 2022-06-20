Vodafone Idea to consider fundraising this week2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 11:15 AM IST
- Vodafone Idea to consider proposal for raising of funds aggregating upto ₹500 crore from Vodafone Group
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea informed that its board of Directors will meet this week on June 22, 2022, Wednesday to consider a proposal for raising funds aggregating up to ₹500 crore, by way of issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group, one of the promoters of the company.