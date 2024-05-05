The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal (booth) president, Gangadhar Kayl has written a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a new video on the Sandeshkhali incident.

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party posted a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In the purported video BJP Mandal (booth) president Gangadhar Kayl in Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly "Suvendu Adhikari is behind the whole conspiracy".

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says ‘shocking Sandeshkhali sting’ video shows…

The man alleged in the video that Adhikari had asked him and other BJP leaders of the area to "instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Shajahan Sheikh".

Mint did not verify the authenticity of the video posted by the TMC.

The local BJP leader was also heard saying that Nandigram MLA "Adhikari himself had planted guns at a house in Sandeshkhali, which was later shown as the seizure by central agencies".

‘TMC made Hindus second-class citizens in West Bengal,' alleges PM Modi

In a post titled ‘Big expose on Sandeshkhali' on X, the ruling TMC said, Adhikari created a “false narrative of mass rapes by paying money to local people to defame Bengal and Sandeshkhli".

On the other hand, Kayl in his written complaint to the CBI said, the video in question was uploaded from an unverified YouTube channel owned by someone named ‘Williams’.

Sandeshkhali case: SC adjourns Bengal plea on CBI probe till July

“It can be seen that the same (footage) has been made using my face and the voice has been moduled using Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that it can mislead the public at large," the BJP mandal president said.

In his complaint, Kayl also provided the link to the YouTube video.

CM Banerjee lashed out at BJP and said, "In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the 'Bangla-Birodhis' orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level".

Responding to the TMC’s allegations, Adhikari said, “It is a fake and doctored video. It seems that the TMC sensed defeat (in the election) and is trying to divert attention. There have been hundreds of complaints by women of Sandeshkhali."

Notably, allegations of sexual abuse and land grabs against TMC leaders have surfaced in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!