‘Voice moduled using AI’: BJP Mandal President writes to CBI over ‘sting’ video on Sandeshkhali
In the purported video BJP Mandal (booth) president Gangadhar Kayl in Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly 'Suvendu Adhikari is behind the whole conspiracy'
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal (booth) president, Gangadhar Kayl has written a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a new video on the Sandeshkhali incident.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message