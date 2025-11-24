Volcanic ash from Ethiopia prompts flight cancellations by IndiGo, Akasa Air, KLM; DGCA issues advisory

Volcanic ash clouds from the HayliGubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia affected air services in India with airports and airlines suspending flights, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing an advisory on possible disruptions.

Airlines that have cancelled flights due to ash plume from the volcanic activity in Ethiopia include Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM, PTI reported on 24 November.

It added that there are reports suggesting that clouds might be drifting towards the western parts of India.

Further, speaking to Hindustan Times, an official of the Mumbai airport said that flights from the airport were re-routing via Pakistan airspace. “The Pakistan airspace is shut for Indian airlines, hence the Indian airlines are expected to be impacted. We have started keeping a record of this and are monitoring the situation,” the official stated.

What has the DGCA said? In a detailed advisory, the DGCA has asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash–affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories, PTI reported.

Airlines have also been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour.

Further, the authority has directed that if volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons.

“Depending on the contamination, the operations may be restricted, and cleaning procedures have to be completed before resuming movements,” it added.

Operators have also been asked to continuously monitor the situation related to the volcanic ash cloud and stay updated through satellite imagery and meteorological data, among others.

Ethiopia eruption causes flight cancellations: Akasa Air, Indigo, KLM Akasa Air cancels flights: Jeddah, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi In an official statement to PTI, Akasa Air said that it has delayed multiple flights due to “recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace”. The flights that have been cancelled include routes to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24 and 25 November 2025.

On social media platform X, the airline said it is “closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required.”

IndiGo Airlines forced to divert flight, cancel six, say sources In its own statement on X, IndiGo Airlines said that flights have been impacted but did not give details. Sources told PTI that some of the flights cancelled include routes to the Middle East.

According to a News18 report, IndiGo flight 6E 1433 from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad due to the volcanic eruption. It added that IndiGo will arrange a return flight to Kannur for passengers.

A source also told Hindustan Times that IndiGo was forced to cancel six flights due to the disruption — one from Mumbai, and other five from South India.

“Following the recent eruption of the HayliGubbi volcano in Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority. Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations,” IndiGo stated.

International flights also affected Sources also told PTI that Dutch carrier KLM cancelled its flight from Amsterdam to Delhi due to the volcanic ash plume issue.

Volcanic ash clouds moving towards India? The HT report added that volcanic ash plumes from the eruption is expected to impact northwest India by 24 November night (Monday), entering Gujarat and expected to move towards Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

The plumes, made up of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and small rock particulate is travelling around 10-15 km above surface, it added, citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking to HT, IMD director general M Mohapatra said that the plumes are likely to begin impacting Gujarat and Delhi-NCR late on Monday. “It is in the upper-levels so we will not see significant impact near the surface. It will appear as a hazy, cloudy sky with its impact expected for a few hours, as it continues to move further eastwards,” he added.

