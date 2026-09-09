Mint Explainer: Will Volkswagen be third time lucky with an Indian partner?

Volkswagen Group has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JSW Group to explore a potential joint venture in India. After years of searching for a local partner, the German auto giant has turned to the Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate to explore a collaboration spanning manufacturing, sales and technology.
Volkswagen Group has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JSW Group to explore a potential joint venture in India. After years of searching for a local partner, the German auto giant has turned to the Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate to explore a collaboration spanning manufacturing, sales and technology.
Mint examines whether Volkswagen can finally secure an Indian partner and what this alliance means for its domestic operations.
Mint examines whether Volkswagen can finally secure an Indian partner and what this alliance means for its domestic operations.
Why does Volkswagen need an Indian partner now?
The German automotive group is undertaking a major global restructuring that its board approved last week. As part of this, the company is looking to halt auto production at four plants in Germany, lay off 50,000 people from its global workforce, reduce the number of models it offers, and improve its operating margin from 3.8% in the first half of 2026 to 9% by 2030.
A joint venture would allow Volkswagen to pare costs while gaining access to JSW’s domestic execution capabilities. The German automaker previously pursued similar partnerships with Tata Motors (2017) and Mahindra & Mahindra (2024), though neither materialized.
What’s the $1.4 billion overhang on Volkswagen India operations?
Indian customs authorities have alleged that Volkswagen Group mislabeled completely knocked down (CKD) units as individual auto parts to evade around $1.4 billion in taxes over a 12-year period—a charge the company has challenged in the Bombay High Court.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court said last month that an order could not be passed and the matter would be reheard later. With no clarity on potential relief, this pending tax liability remains a major overhang for any partnership talks.
How is Volkswagen Group doing in India?
Volkswagen Group’s performance in India has remained underwhelming despite the country rising to become the world’s third-largest passenger vehicle market. The automaker’s market share hovered at 2.3% at the end of FY26. However, driven by the recent success of Kylaq, Škoda’s compact SUV, retail sales surged 30% in FY26 to 110,070 units. This led to a 48% jump in net profit to ₹139 crore for the financial year, with total revenue rising 11% to ₹22,338 crore.
How would JSW gain from such a partnership?
The Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate is rapidly building out its presence across the automotive supply chain. Both of JSW’s current passenger vehicle ventures rely heavily on Chinese automakers and are focused primarily on electric and hybrid platforms. An alliance with Volkswagen would give the group access to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) technology and European engineering.
What could change for customers?
Nothing will change immediately, as both sides have only signed a non-binding MoU. While the companies expect to complete formal negotiations by the end of the year, discussions could stretch longer, given the complexity of the deal. Though exact details of the joint venture's structure remain undisclosed, industry observers expect the brand's existing road presence in India to remain largely unchanged once operations begin.