Volkswagen launches Virtus sedan in India: Price, variants and other details

Volkswagen Virtus launch: The Manual Transmission of the Highline variant will cost ₹12.97 lakh while the Automatic Transmission will cost ₹14.27 lakh.
Volkswagen today launched its latest sedan car Virtus in India. The pre-booking of the car has already started online and in the dealerships. The new car will be available starting at a price range of ₹11.21 lakh for the manual transmission of the Comfortline variant.
The Manual Transmission of the Highline variant will cost ₹12.97 lakh while the Automatic Transmission will cost ₹14.27 lakh. The Topline Variant(Manual Transmission) will cost ₹14.41 lakh while the Automatic Transmission will cost ₹15.71 lakh. The top of the variant the GT Plus will cost ₹17.91 lakh.
The New Volkswagen Virtus is available in 2 engine options.
The Dynamic Line: Get the best of both worlds with this practical yet high-octane variant that comes with a 1.0L TSI engine in 6-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission options.
The Performance Line: The sporty GT badged Performance Line that runs on the revolutionary 1.5L TSI EVO engine with active cylinder cut- off technology mated with a 7-speed DSG transmission.
High performance of TSI EVO Engine: The 1.5 L TSI EVO is engineered to provide power on demand with maximum efficiency.
The New Volkswagen Virtus comes with 6 airbags. The Virtus will be available in six colour options.
Volkswagen launched the Virtus sedan in three basic trims which include Comfortline, Highline and Topline. Volkswagen Virtus is based on the Volkswagen MQB A0 IN platform which also underpins the Slavia from Skoda that was launched earlier this year. Larger than the Vento, the Virtus will also replace this model in the market here.
Virtus stands 4,561 mm in length, has a height of 1,507 mm, a width of 1,752 mm and a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The new Virtus will take on the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and more in the tightly contested sedan cars category in India.
