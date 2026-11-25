A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed Voltas Ltd to pay ₹33,770 to a customer after holding the company responsible for damage to his air conditioner during reinstallation following his relocation from Chennai to Bengaluru.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Bengaluru Urban) found deficiency in service on the part of the company's technicians, observing that the deployment of inadequately trained staff had resulted in damage to the appliance and rendered it completely non-functional.

The commission directed Voltas to pay ₹25,000 as consolidated compensation for the damage and operational loss of the air conditioner, along with 3% annual interest from the date of filing the complaint. It also ordered the company to refund ₹1,770 towards installation charges, pay ₹5,000 for mental agony and harassment, and reimburse ₹2,000 towards litigation expenses, according to a report by The Times of India.

Voltas has been directed to comply with the order within 45 days.

Customer alleged technicians damaged AC during installation The complaint was filed by S Balaji, 37, who said his Voltas 1.5-tonne split air conditioner (Model 183SY) was in working condition when it was dismantled in Chennai in March 2025.

A technical fitness report issued by Dynamic Cool Center had certified that the appliance was functional before it was transported to Bengaluru.

After relocating, Balaji approached Voltas for reinstallation on April 19, 2025, and paid ₹1,770 for the service. However, he alleged that the company's technicians lacked the necessary expertise and allowed the entire refrigerant gas charge to leak during installation, leaving the appliance non-functional.

According to the complaint, Voltas technicians revisited the premises on May 1 and refilled the refrigerant gas without charging him. However, Balaji alleged that they left the cooling system unpressurised and exposed, allowing atmospheric moisture to enter over the following 12 days.

He claimed that this subsequently damaged the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and fan motor.

Multiple complaints failed to resolve the issue Despite raising several service requests and escalating the matter through emails, Balaji said the air conditioner continued to develop recurring reset problems before eventually stopping completely.

He also approached the National Consumer Helpline, but his grievances were marked as disposed of without any technical resolution.

The consumer commission noted that Balaji had submitted documents establishing that the air conditioner was functional before its relocation and developed major defects after the reinstallation carried out by Voltas.

It further observed that the company had failed to produce contrary technical evidence or provide a written explanation to refute the allegations.

"The deployment of untrained staff and the subsequent terminal damage to the machine amounts to a deficiency of service," the commission observed.

Commission rejects claim for full purchase value

However, the commission declined to award the entire original purchase price of ₹33,000 sought by the complainant.

It observed that the air conditioner was not a new appliance when it was reinstalled in Bengaluru, as it had already been used in Chennai. Awarding the full purchase value without considering depreciation would therefore be inequitable, it said.

The order was passed on September 30, 2026, by a commission comprising president Ramachandra M S and members Nandini H Kumbhar and Savitha Airani.