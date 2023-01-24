Voluntary carbon trades to start in 20233 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:26 AM IST
BEE will assist the power and environment ministries, which will separately come up with notifications
NEW DELHI : India’s carbon trading framework is getting ready for its rollout, with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) picked to administer the market. The framework may be released this year and the market for voluntary carbon trading too will open during the year.
