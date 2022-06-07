Volvo Car said on June 7 that it would locally construct the XC40 Recharge, a pure electric compact SUV, at its Hosakote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to serve the domestic market. The XC40 Recharge, an electric compact SUV, is set to debut in India in July. Volvo Car India began local assembly in 2017, and the company's goal is to expand the domestically built line-up, according to a statement.

At the Bangalore factory, the company's flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact luxury SUV XC40, and luxury sedan S90 are now built locally. According to the firm, the XC40 Recharge pure electric, which has a range of up to 418 kilometres on a single charge, is the newest addition to the locally built portfolio in India.

The latest luxury entrant, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, is the carmaker’s first all-electric compact SUV.

Also Read: Volvo enters luxury EV segment with the XC40 Recharge

In 2021, Volvo Car India introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 (petrol) models with a 48V mild-hybrid system as part of its transition to an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models.

"We are committed to grow the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

"Our focus on local assembly is a step in this direction. Our current range of internal combustion engine cars is already being rolled out from Hosakote plant," he added.

Volvo Car, which showcased XC40 Recharge in India recently, is likely to commence deliveries from October.

Volvo Car India said it was committed to introduce a new all-electric model every year commencing 2022.

Volvo Trucks previously stated that chip availability was limited and that this would have an impact on second-quarter production. According to Susquehanna Financial Group's study, delivery timeframes for chips, which are used in a variety of gadgets, were unchanged in May, indicating that lags persist.

(With agency inputs)