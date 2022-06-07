Volvo Car SUV XC40 Recharge will be locally assembled

"We are committed to grow the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

