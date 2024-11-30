BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 30: Volvo signs MoU with Amrita University and Thapar Institute to build a stronger industry-academia engagement and enhance the engineering industry readiness. Furthering its commitment to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Volvo Group India Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Amrita University and Thapar Institute for engineering students in mechanical, electrical, electronics and computer science streams. The collaboration will see the introduction of a specialized credit course that is designed to mentor graduates and postgraduates, preparing them to become industry-ready automotive engineers. The MoU signing ceremony, formalizing this collaborative effort, saw the participation of Mr. Kamal Bali, Managing Director of Volvo Group India, and Representatives of Universities, symbolizing a commitment to academic excellence and industry collaboration.

The cornerstone of this collaboration is the introduction of a two- to four-semester-long credit program focusing on industry-specific subjects. The Volvo Group will actively support this initiative by training faculty members, sending industry experts as trainers, sharing the use cases/industrial problem statements for projects, conducting guest lectures, participating in co-teaching of the subjects, Tech Demo Centre, Joint Publications, Joint research initiatives, and higher studies for Volvo employees.

To promote diversity in the automotive industry, Volvo Group will offer scholarships to female students in these programs. This collaboration ensures students gain hands-on experience with the tools and technologies used by the Volvo Group, preparing them to contribute to real-world projects from day one. It also provides Volvo Group with access to top talent through internships and pre-placement offers, minimizing competition during campus recruitment. The partnership fosters joint research, giving Volvo Group employees access to cutting-edge knowledge and enabling them to tackle industry challenges. Additionally, this association will support higher education of Volvo employees, offering opportunities to develop their expertise further and contribute to academic publications.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kamal Bali, Managing Director of Volvo Group India, said, "We are committed to fostering an environment where education and industry can intersect, paving the way for sustainable advancements. This collaboration is a vital step in shaping the future of our industry. By working closely with top universities, we ensure that students receive the training and exposure needed to excel in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. At the same time, Volvo Group gains access to the brightest minds, who will help drive our innovation and growth in the years to come. Through this partnership, we not only aim to develop cutting-edge solutions but also cultivate a talent pool that is well-equipped to tackle the challenges." The partnership underscores Volvo Group's ongoing commitment to education and fostering long-term industry-academic collaboration. Through this initiative, the company aims to enhance the academic experience of students while providing them with the tools and opportunities to launch successful careers in the automotive industry. By bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, this collaboration will equip students with essential skills and insights needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.