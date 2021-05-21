New Delhi: Swedish car-maker Volvo has announced that it will be joining hands with Bengaluru govt authorities as well as its compatriot Ikea in order to establish a Covid care centre with 100 beds.

The new facility will be set up at the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology on Old Madras Road. According to a statement from the company, the new facility will commence operations in two phases. It has been equipped to cater to Covid-19 positive individuals, who are either asymptomatic, or exhibiting mild symptoms or seeking isolation services.

The phase 1 will comprise of 40 beds that will be sponsored by Volvo Group, supported by Ikea India. The facility will be equipped with oxygen concentrators, necessary medical equipment, amenities such as food, medicines, furnished rooms with IKEA beds and furnishings, treatment and care by on-site doctors and nursing staff free of charge, as per the standards and protocol defined by the government of Karnataka.

"This facility is planned to be operational until the 30th of June 2021 and during the course, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) will extend the same by another 60 beds, based on the demand. In the second phase BBMP plans 20 beds as a High-Dependency Unit (HDU)," it said.

Volvo Group India President & Managing Director Kamal Bali and Ikea India CEO Peter Betzel in a joint statement said, "Volvo and IKEA India are glad to collaborate in this COVID care centre that would enable the many people to access the much needed support and alleviate the stress and suffering that the current wave has brought upon us all".

The company claimed that it has spoken with AyurVAID Hospitals and PCMH Restore Health, which will provide and administer an appropriately integrated medical approach of allopathic and Ayurvedic treatment and have also tied up with Aster Labs for Diagnostic Tests.

The company claimed that they will also be providing Ambulance service. The service will be used in case the condition of a patient gets worse. The patient will be shifted by BBMP to their designated government or private hospital for further treatment.

The statement claimed that admission to this facility shall be as per the predefined centralised admission procedure of BBMP and through walk-ins, it added.

“The second wave of COVID-19 has been highly virulent and fast-spreading, and this can be overwhelming for any administration or healthcare system anywhere in the world. It is indeed a gratifying experience to be able to help save lives," Bali said.

