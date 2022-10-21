Volvo Trucks India flags off commercial trial of LNG powered FM tractor

“Our BS VI compliant Volvo FM 420 4x2 tractor-trailer solution is already the industry benchmark for express cargo clocking over 25,000 Kms every month with exceptional uptime. This LNG powered Volvo FM 420 4X2 solution will help our customers to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel efficiency levels in their operations even further. We are particularly proud to be introducing such solutions at a time when the Government of India has defined its vision for modernizing logistics in India, as laid out in the recently released National Logistics Policy and Gati Shakti program," said B Dinakar, EVP and Business Head - Volvo Trucks - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.