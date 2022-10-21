Volvo Trucks India flags off commercial trial of LNG powered FM tractor

New Delhi: Volvo Trucks India on Friday commenced the commercial trials of liquified natural gas (LNG) powered class leading FM 420 4X2 tractor.
New Delhi: Volvo Trucks India on Friday commenced the commercial trials of liquified natural gas (LNG) powered class leading FM 420 4X2 tractor.
Volvo’s LNG powered trucks use diesel cycle to run engine as opposed to the industry practice to use Otto or petrol cycle using spark plugs for combustion.
Volvo’s LNG powered trucks use diesel cycle to run engine as opposed to the industry practice to use Otto or petrol cycle using spark plugs for combustion.
“By leveraging the technology and efficiency of a diesel cycle which is 15-20% better than petrol cycle, Volvo LNG trucks offer superior fuel efficiency and performance. Volvo has been supplying LNG powered trucks in Europe for the past 5 years and many thousand trucks are operational in severe applications like long haul, petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution, refrigerated container movements and road train combinations," Volvo Trucks India said in a press release.
“By leveraging the technology and efficiency of a diesel cycle which is 15-20% better than petrol cycle, Volvo LNG trucks offer superior fuel efficiency and performance. Volvo has been supplying LNG powered trucks in Europe for the past 5 years and many thousand trucks are operational in severe applications like long haul, petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution, refrigerated container movements and road train combinations," Volvo Trucks India said in a press release.
The commercial trial was flagged off from Nagpur in the presence of senior executives from Delhivery, Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), BLNG – providers of LNG and Volvo Trucks executives. The trail aims at offering alternate fuel solutions for demanding long-distance haulage applications.
The commercial trial was flagged off from Nagpur in the presence of senior executives from Delhivery, Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), BLNG – providers of LNG and Volvo Trucks executives. The trail aims at offering alternate fuel solutions for demanding long-distance haulage applications.
“Our BS VI compliant Volvo FM 420 4x2 tractor-trailer solution is already the industry benchmark for express cargo clocking over 25,000 Kms every month with exceptional uptime. This LNG powered Volvo FM 420 4X2 solution will help our customers to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel efficiency levels in their operations even further. We are particularly proud to be introducing such solutions at a time when the Government of India has defined its vision for modernizing logistics in India, as laid out in the recently released National Logistics Policy and Gati Shakti program," said B Dinakar, EVP and Business Head - Volvo Trucks - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.
“Our BS VI compliant Volvo FM 420 4x2 tractor-trailer solution is already the industry benchmark for express cargo clocking over 25,000 Kms every month with exceptional uptime. This LNG powered Volvo FM 420 4X2 solution will help our customers to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel efficiency levels in their operations even further. We are particularly proud to be introducing such solutions at a time when the Government of India has defined its vision for modernizing logistics in India, as laid out in the recently released National Logistics Policy and Gati Shakti program," said B Dinakar, EVP and Business Head - Volvo Trucks - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.
Investments by leading players to develop LNG distribution infrastructure and modernizing logistics driven by Government of India Policies will pave the way for LNG powered trucks in the demanding long-haul segment.
Investments by leading players to develop LNG distribution infrastructure and modernizing logistics driven by Government of India Policies will pave the way for LNG powered trucks in the demanding long-haul segment.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.