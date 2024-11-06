“I think the RBI’s initiative is in the direction of making India one of the leading countries of the world, both in terms of economic growth and trade relationships, said Bhanumurthy N.R., director at the Madras School of Economics.“India has been reaching out to many other countries, especially in the global south, sharing DPIs (digital public infrastructure) with them. We have an opportunity to use the vostro account transactions with these countries in a bid to internationalize the rupee further," he said. “It will take time, but we are in the right direction," he added.