‘Vote Chori’ Row: Police detain Rahul Gandhi and others, Priyanka says ‘ dare hue hain..sarkaar kaayar hai ’ | Watch

Delhi Police on Monday detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, who were protesting against the SIR and staged a march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list.”

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sharad Pawar, marched from Parliament House toward the Election Commission headquarters to protest the voter roll revision in Bihar. However, Delhi Police stopped the march midway at Transport Bhawan.

Wearing white caps marked with a red cross over the words “SIR” and “vote chori,” the MPs raised slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and carried placards and banners denouncing the alleged manipulation of the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai” (the government is acting like a coward), after Delhi Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others

Police had made elaborate arrangements and placed barricades next to the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street to stop the protesting MPs from moving forward,

The police asked the MPs not to proceed further and made announcement through a a loudspeaker, as they were prevented from moving forward to the Election Commission headquarters, a short distance from Parliament House.

Prominent among those who participated in the march were T R Baalu (DMK), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, as well as other MPs from opposition parties like the DMK, the RJD, Left parties.

The Opposition has been staging protests in both Houses of Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the Election Commission’s exercise is intended to “disenfranchise voters” ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections later this year. They have been demanding a formal discussion on the issue in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The controversy has led to a persistent logjam in Parliament since the Monsoon Session began on July 21, with frequent disruptions and minimal legislative activity.