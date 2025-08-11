Live Updates

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Security beefed ahead of Oppn MPs protest march, Lok Sabha adjourned

Opposition MPs have organised the march to protest over the allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Akriti Anand
Updated11 Aug 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Opposition MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
Opposition MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)(Sansad Tv)

Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

The march will begin at 11:30 am and proceed via Transport Bhawan.

The march will begin at 11:30 am and proceed via Transport Bhawan.

Opposition MPs have organised the march to protest over the allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will be briefed on the latest developments in India's foreign policy tomorrow, sources told news agency PTI.

11 Aug 2025, 11:34 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs have gathered at Makar Dwar of Parliament for march – WATCH

Opposition MPs have gathered at Makar Dwar of Parliament for march to the Election Commission of India office. The ECI has released a letter stating that appointment to meet 30 MPs has been given at 12 pm amidst no permission from Delhi Police for the march.

11 Aug 2025, 11:33 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: 'Arrogance and ignorance have become the EC's attire'

On allegation of “vote chori”, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Arrogance and ignorance have become the EC's attire."

11 Aug 2025, 11:22 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha also adjourned

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm on Monday. The Speaker adjourned the proceeding after the Opposition protested over Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll and “vote chori” allegations.

11 Aug 2025, 11:16 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned

The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid protest by Opposition MPs over Bihar SIR.

11 Aug 2025, 11:11 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: EC on Bihar SIR — ‘Not even single claim or objection submitted by any political party’

Election Commission of India said on Mondya that since the beginning of the Claims & Objections period, "not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party."

11 Aug 2025, 10:57 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav questions EC

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, “This is not the first time that fingers are being pointed at the Election Commission... Samajwadi Party has raised irregularities in the election process many times... Police personnel were present at polling booths in civilian clothes and were working to ensure maximum votes are cast in favour of the BJP…" 

“Votes were looted in the Milkipur by-elections... We are relieved that there is at least a Congress government in Karnataka. Had we been in the government in UP, we would have taken action against the Election Commission officers. We hope that the Congress party takes action against the dishonest officers,” he told ANI.

11 Aug 2025, 10:37 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: ‘This march will give a big message to everyone,’ says Mohammad Azharuddin

On INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to the Election Commission today, former Indian Cricketer and Congress Leader Mohammad Azharuddin says, "The people have already got to know everything but the Election Commission is still not giving a proper answer... This march will give a big message to everyone... Grievances must be heard and the ball is in the Election Commission's court. It is up to them how they hit it..."

11 Aug 2025, 10:18 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs seek to discuss ‘fairness of our electoral processes.’

Rajya Sabha MPs Ranjeet Ranjan, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and Rajani Patil have given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss 'the concerns around the fairness of our electoral processes.'

11 Aug 2025, 10:10 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Security beefed up and barricades put ahead of protest march

Security has been heightened and barricades have been put up outside the Transport Bhawan as the INDIA Bloc leaders are set to stage a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

11 Aug 2025, 10:09 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Which political parties will join the Opposition march?

Several parties– including Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, AAP, Left parties, RJD, NCP(SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and National Conference – are expected to join the rally, scheduled to start at 11.30 am from the Parliament's Makar Dwar.

11 Aug 2025, 10:09 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Will INDIA bloc banner be used in the protest march?

The protest, called by the INDIA bloc, will be held without the alliance’s banner to accommodate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Hindustan Times reported. Arvind Kejriwal's party had exited the alliance last month but has 12 MPs in Parliamen

11 Aug 2025, 10:04 AM IST

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Why the protest march is being organised?

The march is being organised protest over the allegations leveled by the Opposition of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

On August 7, Rahul Gandhi presented Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka and alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes."

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "choreographed" by the EC to benefit the BJP, which he said appeared "immune to anti-incumbency."

