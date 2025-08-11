‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Security beefed ahead of Oppn MPs protest march, Lok Sabha adjourned

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi on Monday.
The march will begin at 11:30 am and proceed via Transport Bhawan.
Opposition MPs have organised the march to protest over the allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.
The Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will be briefed on the latest developments in India's foreign policy tomorrow, sources told news agency PTI.
Opposition MPs have gathered at Makar Dwar of Parliament for march to the Election Commission of India office. The ECI has released a letter stating that appointment to meet 30 MPs has been given at 12 pm amidst no permission from Delhi Police for the march.
On allegation of “vote chori”, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Arrogance and ignorance have become the EC's attire."
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm on Monday. The Speaker adjourned the proceeding after the Opposition protested over Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll and “vote chori” allegations.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid protest by Opposition MPs over Bihar SIR.
Election Commission of India said on Mondya that since the beginning of the Claims & Objections period, "not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party."
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, “This is not the first time that fingers are being pointed at the Election Commission... Samajwadi Party has raised irregularities in the election process many times... Police personnel were present at polling booths in civilian clothes and were working to ensure maximum votes are cast in favour of the BJP…"
“Votes were looted in the Milkipur by-elections... We are relieved that there is at least a Congress government in Karnataka. Had we been in the government in UP, we would have taken action against the Election Commission officers. We hope that the Congress party takes action against the dishonest officers,” he told ANI.
On INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to the Election Commission today, former Indian Cricketer and Congress Leader Mohammad Azharuddin says, "The people have already got to know everything but the Election Commission is still not giving a proper answer... This march will give a big message to everyone... Grievances must be heard and the ball is in the Election Commission's court. It is up to them how they hit it..."
Rajya Sabha MPs Ranjeet Ranjan, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and Rajani Patil have given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss 'the concerns around the fairness of our electoral processes.'
Security has been heightened and barricades have been put up outside the Transport Bhawan as the INDIA Bloc leaders are set to stage a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Several parties– including Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, AAP, Left parties, RJD, NCP(SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and National Conference – are expected to join the rally, scheduled to start at 11.30 am from the Parliament's Makar Dwar.
The protest, called by the INDIA bloc, will be held without the alliance’s banner to accommodate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Hindustan Times reported. Arvind Kejriwal's party had exited the alliance last month but has 12 MPs in Parliamen
The march is being organised protest over the allegations leveled by the Opposition of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
On August 7, Rahul Gandhi presented Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka and alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes."
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "choreographed" by the EC to benefit the BJP, which he said appeared "immune to anti-incumbency."