‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Security beefed ahead of Oppn MPs protest march, Lok Sabha adjourned

‘Vote Chori’ Row LIVE Updates: Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

The march will begin at 11:30 am and proceed via Transport Bhawan.

Opposition MPs have organised the march to protest over the allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will be briefed on the latest developments in India's foreign policy tomorrow, sources told news agency PTI.

Stay tuned to this blog for latest updates on 'vote-chori' protest and Parliament proceedings: