Vote counting in north eastern states Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be conducted amid tight security on Thursday. Nagaland and Meghalaya underwent state assembly elections on 27 February. Whereas, Tripura voted for a new state government on 16 February. The results of the three states will be announced on the same day on 2 March.

During election in Tripura, more than twenty people were arrested in 18 incidents of violence in a span of two days since February 16. A total of 89.95% of the total voters showed up for voting in Tripura. Whereas, Nagaland reported 84% of total voters turnout and Meghalaya reported 76.27% voter turnout.

To ensure peaceful vote counting in the state, security has been beefed up in all the three states. The Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan will keep a close watch on the preparations in Tripura, a senior official told PTI.

In Tripura, top officials including chief secretary, DGP and the chief electoral officer(CEO), have visited all districts to ensure proper arrangements. Patrolling has been intensified across the state with setting up of check points.

A total of 352 candidates contested for 59 seats each in the two northeastern states, ie Nagaland and Meghalaya. As per exit poll figures for the three states, Bhartiya Janata Party is set to retain its power in Tripura and return in Nagaland, most probably with coalition, and improve its presence in Meghalaya. The Congress is expected to be wiped out in all the three states, say exit polls.

In Tripura, the BJP alliance is predicted to win 36 seats, whereas the Left Front will remain limited only to 6-11 seats, according to Axis My India exit polls.