Vote counting in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya tomorrow
Vote counting will be done in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on 2 March. To avoid any untoward incident on the day of vote counting, security has been beefed up in all the three states
Vote counting in north eastern states Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be conducted amid tight security on Thursday. Nagaland and Meghalaya underwent state assembly elections on 27 February. Whereas, Tripura voted for a new state government on 16 February. The results of the three states will be announced on the same day on 2 March.
