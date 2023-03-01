Vote counting in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya tomorrow

A total of 352 candidates contested for 59 seats each in the two northeastern states, ie Nagaland and Meghalaya. As per exit poll figures for the three states, Bhartiya Janata Party is set to retain its power in Tripura and return in Nagaland, most probably with coalition, and improve its presence in Meghalaya. The Congress is expected to be wiped out in all the three states, say exit polls.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}