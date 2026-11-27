The Election Commission of India (ECI) has fixed a security vulnerability in its website that exposed sensitive personal information and identity documents of registered voters. The flaw was discovered by Reuters during a month-long investigation and reported to the poll body on October 26, 2026. The weakness meant that information such as voters' names, phone numbers, email addresses, date of birth, residential addresses and file paths to uploaded voter identification documents could be accessed via the developer tool of a browser.

The security gap was fixed on Thursday, November 26, after Reuters repeatedly sought a response from the Election Commission. This development comes one month before assembly polls in pivotal states such as Uttar Pradesh, and at a time when the ECI is facing intense questioning on its voter list verification drive. The vulnerability could've been used to harvest voters' personal data in large numbers, security researchers said.

How the ECI website flaw exposed voter information The flaw was connected to the website's call-booking system, which was unveiled in June 2025, according to Reuters. Voters logged in to their accounts and asked for a call from their electorate officer; the browser network tab on the website showed a reference number from their voter registration or information update form.

Using these reference numbers to book calls, Reuters found that the website exposed additional personal details that were not displayed on the main webpage. These comprised personal details, home addresses and file paths to voter-registered ID documents.

The security flaw has been verified by Indian security researchers Karan Saini and Ehraz Ahmed, who studied the report. They said the reference numbers were in a predictable sequence that could enable an attack to guess the numbers and automate the process of gathering sensitive information.

Researchers warn of possible bulk data theft The researchers said cybercriminals could have used publicly available web tools and basic coding knowledge to download identity documents, including passports and national identity cards.

Reuters said that one of its reporters was able to follow the steps to download a copy of his national identity document. It seems the server was trying to check if someone was logged in but failed to verify whether they were allowed to access a certain document, Saini said.

However, Reuters said it could not establish whether anyone had exploited the vulnerability, how long it had existed or how many voters may have been affected.

ECI fixes vulnerability after Reuters raises concerns Reuters first contacted the Election Commission and its three commissioners on October 26, seeking comments on the findings. The institution did not respond to repeated requests.

On Thursday, November 26, an ECI spokesperson told Reuters that the commission's IT division had been asked to examine the issue. Hours later, a review by Reuters and the researchers confirmed that the vulnerability had been addressed. The same approach was no longer available to access sensitive information or document file paths.

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said the revelations were "deeply alarming" and warned that such exposure could allow for voter information to be targeted for intimidation, profiling and voter suppression.

Former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa told Reuters that the exposure was accidental. The ECI's website privacy statement also notes that no system is 100% secure.