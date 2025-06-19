Voter ID card delivery within 15 days: How to apply and track application online | Check step by step guide

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that the Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) will now be delivered to voters within 15 days of an update in the electoral roll. The move is aimed to facilitate convenience and efficiency in the delivery of services, as well as real-time tracking.

“The new system will ensure real-time tracking of each stage right from the EPIC generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) till the delivery of EPIC to the elector through the Department of Posts (DoP),” the EC said in a statement.

Electors will also receive notifications via SMS at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPICs.

To implement the new system, the EC has also introduced a dedicated IT module on its recently launched ECINet platform. “The new IT platform will replace the existing process by re-engineering the current system and streamlining the workflow,” it said.

Features of new voter ID card delivery system Faster delivery: Under the new systems, applicants will get their voter ID cards within 15 days of a change in the electoral roll, ensuring convenience.

Real time tracking: Voters will also be able to track each stage of the voter ID card generation till its delivery through the Department of Posts.

SMS notifications: The applicant will further receive SMS notifications at each stage as their application gets updated.

Integrated IT system: The EC has integrated its dedicated IT module with the Department of Posts. This initiative aims to enhance service delivery while maintaining data security.

How to apply for voter card online? Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) at https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number and email ID and enter captcha.

Step 3: Create your account using your name. Enter and confirm the password, then request for OTP.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP correctly to proceed.

Step 5: Log in to your account using your details, then enter captcha and another OTP.

Step 6: Click on the “Fill Form 6” tab for new voter registration and fill in your personal, relative, contact, and address details.

Step 7: Upload the required documents.

Step 8: Preview your application to identify and correct errors and then click on the Submit button.

How to track voter ID card application online? Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) at https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Log in to your account using your details and password.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Track Application Status’ tab.

Step 4: Enter your reference number that you received after filling Form 6 and 6A.