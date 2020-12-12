Subscribe
Home >News >India >Voter ID card: Election Commission toys with idea of digital voting card
In digital mode, the picture of the voter will also be clearer, making the identification easier.

Voter ID card: Election Commission toys with idea of digital voting card

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST PTI

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

The Election Commission (EC) is toying with the idea of providing voters with election photo identity card in a digital format for easy accessibility, a senior official said.

The Election Commission (EC) is toying with the idea of providing voters with election photo identity card in a digital format for easy accessibility, a senior official said.

He, however, made it clear that no decision has been taken by the EC yet in this regard.

He, however, made it clear that no decision has been taken by the EC yet in this regard.

"We keep getting suggestions and ideas from officers on fields, through working groups of (state) chief electoral officers and public. This is one such idea we are working on," the functionary said.

Asked whether the digital voter identity card would mean that a voter can carry it on his or her mobile phone using an application, the official said once the EC takes a decision, such details will be settled.

"It can be on a mobile, website, through e-mail... the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility. The physical card takes time to print and time to reach the voter," he explained.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

In digital mode, the picture of the voter will also be clearer, making the identification easier.

Another senior poll panel official said to prevent the misuse of technology, the EC will have to look into the safety aspects before taking a decision.

Eligible voters who are on EC's electoral rolls are provided with a physical voter identity card.

Introduced in 1993 for the first time, the election photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address. PTI NAB RHL

