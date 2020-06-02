NEW DELHI : Unauthorized private websites have been found to offer voter ID card related services in exchange for money after which the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi warned people against online fraud.

In one of the incidents, a 27-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of making and renewing voter ID cards through a website. Interrogation revealed that the accused had been using the fake website for six to seven months and has cheated around 5,000 people of nearly ₹25 lakh.

According to the website of Election Commission Of India, no charges are required to be paid by public while submitting online application related to voter ID card, a statement from the CEO said. People have been advised to visit the Election Commission website for important information pertaining to voter cards.

CEO Office, Delhi had requested DCP, Election, Delhi Police to lodge FIR and take necessary action against the offender at the earliest in both incidents, the statement said.

Investigation is underway in another incident.

"The public is, therefore, advised to visit ECI's official website, eci.gov.in, or CEO Delhi's website, ceodelhi.gov.in, or call voter helpline number (1950) for authentic and official information and prevent themselves from being cheated by the unscrupulous elements," it said.

Any such information available or displayed online must be verified from the official websites, the statement said.

